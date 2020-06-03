Vernon Permaculture planted two edible gardens in town

Efforts by members of Vernon Permaculture is paying off and anyone can reap what was the group has sown.

In a post shared to the Vernon & Area Community Forum page, Kelly Westgate invites people to enjoy the bounty of the Vernon Edible Gardens.

Westgate said chives are ready to harvest in front of the Vernon RCMP detachment downtown, while the second garden near the Okanagan Science Centre has “fresh peas ready to go. So if you are hungry and you need a little healthy snack, come to either one of these gardens and pick them. They are for you.”

Westgate said the gardens were planted to “help increase our food security in the Okanagan. Growing your own is so rewarding and tastier than what you get at the store because it's so fresh and alive.”

The gardens were made possible with a micro-grant from the City of Vernon.

According to their Facebook Page, Vernon Permaculture is “an open community group who's aim is to share regenerative knowledge and hands on experiences with one another in order to build a stronger community and healthier local environment.”