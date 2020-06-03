158636
Vernon  

Vernon Permaculture planted two edible gardens in town

Food ready for harvest

- | Story: 301813

Efforts by members of Vernon Permaculture is paying off and anyone can reap what was the group has sown.

In a post shared to the Vernon & Area Community Forum page, Kelly Westgate invites people to enjoy the bounty of the Vernon Edible Gardens.

Westgate said chives are ready to harvest in front of the Vernon RCMP detachment downtown, while the second garden near the Okanagan Science Centre has “fresh peas ready to go. So if you are hungry and you need a little healthy snack, come to either one of these gardens and pick them. They are for you.”
Westgate said the gardens were planted to “help increase our food security in the Okanagan. Growing your own is so rewarding and tastier than what you get at the store because it's so fresh and alive.”

The gardens were made possible with a micro-grant from the City of Vernon.

According to their Facebook Page, Vernon Permaculture is “an open community group who's aim is to share regenerative knowledge and hands on experiences with one another in order to build a stronger community and healthier local environment.”

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

157395
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4131949
8970 Varsity Drive
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$550,000
more details
157395


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Weuweu
Weuweu Vernon SPCA >


156223


Renovations: Before and After

Galleries
Check out these awesome space transformations!
Renovations: Before and After (2)
Galleries
That’s too loud
Must Watch
Little girl tells dad to shush when he says...
Jaime King arrested at Black Lives Matter protest
Showbiz
Jaime King has been arrested at a Black Lives Matter protest. The...
Never let me go!
Must Watch
Mason keeps moving and Love Bird just wants a hug!




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157971
158535