Car, pile of garbage removed from Silver Star Road

The road to Silver Star Mountain Resort is a little more scenic after the removal of a burned out hulk of a car.

The rusty remains had been sitting on a dirt road several meters from the upper switchback.

“Silver Star Mountain Resort and Bannister GM Vernon teamed up today to remove the burnt car and garbage dumped at the upper switchback,” Brad Baker said in a Facebook post.