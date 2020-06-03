158636
Vernon  

Vernon RCMP watching for drivers speeding through school zones

Slow down or pay the price

- | Story: 301799

Schools are back in session, so slow down.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are reminding motorist school zones remain in effect until summer holidays.

For the next month, police will be patrolling area elementary and secondary schools to enforce the 30-km/hr speed limit.

“The younger children especially are excited to be back in school and may have forgotten the rules for crossing the road safely,” said Cpl. Tania Finn. “We would like to remind everyone to slow down, not only around our schools, but near parks and beaches as well.”

When in a school zone, a motorist must not exceed 30 km/hr from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on regular school days.

Lead-footed drivers face fines ranging from $196-$253 and three demerit points points.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

158599
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4179999
111-660 Lequime Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$465,000
more details
158952


Send us your News Tips!


158471


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Hula
Hula Vernon SPCA >




Renovations: Before and After

Galleries
Check out these awesome space transformations!
Renovations: Before and After (2)
Galleries
That’s too loud
Must Watch
Little girl tells dad to shush when he says...
Jaime King arrested at Black Lives Matter protest
Showbiz
Jaime King has been arrested at a Black Lives Matter protest. The...
Never let me go!
Must Watch
Mason keeps moving and Love Bird just wants a hug!




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154824