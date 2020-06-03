Vernon RCMP watching for drivers speeding through school zones

Photo: File photo Motorists are reminded school zones are in effect.

Schools are back in session, so slow down.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are reminding motorist school zones remain in effect until summer holidays.

For the next month, police will be patrolling area elementary and secondary schools to enforce the 30-km/hr speed limit.

“The younger children especially are excited to be back in school and may have forgotten the rules for crossing the road safely,” said Cpl. Tania Finn. “We would like to remind everyone to slow down, not only around our schools, but near parks and beaches as well.”

When in a school zone, a motorist must not exceed 30 km/hr from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on regular school days.

Lead-footed drivers face fines ranging from $196-$253 and three demerit points points.