Historic O'Keefe Ranch opening in modified COVID fashion

Photo: File photo

Vernon's Historic O'Keefe Ranch is preparing to reopen after being shut down because of the COVID-19 crisis.

The ranch is planning a soft opening June 17.

However, through June 16, the ranch is allowing the public to access the grounds as a way to get people outdoors in a safe environment.

Donation boxes have been set up around the grounds, and cash and online donations are encouraged.

On June 17, the ranch will start running ticketed mini-events. These will include a self-guided tour with maps and information, and a heritage building tour that includes an interpreter.

More mini-tours will be made available as management navigate pandemic safety protocols.

Some mini-events will be free for season pass holders, but a ticket and registration is still required to ensure the tour doesn't exceed maximum limits.

O’Keefe Ranch has also announced all 2020 seasons passes will be extended to include the 2021 season, and the ranch is currently offering 20 per cent off the regular price.

Stay tuned for a Cowboy Campfire experience as a replacement for the Cowboy Dinner Show as well as a more in depth animal tour.

Building access will be limited, and several buildings will not be able to open this year as the flow of traffic will not allow for safe social distancing.