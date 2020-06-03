158636
Vernon  

Historic O'Keefe Ranch opening in modified COVID fashion

O'Keefe ready to reopen

- | Story: 301797

Vernon's Historic O'Keefe Ranch is preparing to reopen after being shut down because of the COVID-19 crisis.

The ranch is planning a soft opening June 17.

However, through June 16, the ranch is allowing the public to access the grounds as a way to get people outdoors in a safe environment.

Donation boxes have been set up around the grounds, and cash and online donations are encouraged.

On June 17, the ranch will start running ticketed mini-events. These will include a self-guided tour with maps and information, and a heritage building tour that includes an interpreter.

More mini-tours will be made available as management navigate pandemic safety protocols.

Some mini-events will be free for season pass holders, but a ticket and registration is still required to ensure the tour doesn't exceed maximum limits.

O’Keefe Ranch has also announced all 2020 seasons passes will be extended to include the 2021 season, and the ranch is currently offering 20 per cent off the regular price.

Stay tuned for a Cowboy Campfire experience as a replacement for the Cowboy Dinner Show as well as a more in depth animal tour.

Building access will be limited, and several buildings will not be able to open this year as the flow of traffic will not allow for safe social distancing.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

151857
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4080582
#17 2490 Tuscany Dr
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$595,000
more details
156714


Send us your News Tips!


156223


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Hula
Hula Vernon SPCA >


157215


Renovations: Before and After

Galleries
Check out these awesome space transformations!
Renovations: Before and After (2)
Galleries
That’s too loud
Must Watch
Little girl tells dad to shush when he says...
Jaime King arrested at Black Lives Matter protest
Showbiz
Jaime King has been arrested at a Black Lives Matter protest. The...
Never let me go!
Must Watch
Mason keeps moving and Love Bird just wants a hug!




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157259