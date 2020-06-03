RDNO offers tips on how to save water during the summer months

Photo: Pexels

Saving water is not only good for the environment, it can minimize the costs of drinking water treatment and improve water availability in the future.

The Regional District of North Okanagan says residential water use doubles during the summer months, when people are watering lawns and trees.

"Most lawns only need to be watered once a week in July and August, and trees should also be watered once a week when it’s hot to keep them healthy," says the RDNO on their website. "If you still have brown lawn patches, you likely need more than water – nutrients and good soil are needed to keep things green."

Rain gardens and rain barrels are also good outdoor water-savers, and the RDNO has tips on how to build both the garden and your own rain barrel on their website. Water use restrictions are in effect, which means outdoor lawn and garden watering is only allowed between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. Watering with a hose or watering can is an exception to the rule.

You can also save water indoors, and you can monitor your water usage to keep track of how much your are using. If your water bill suddenly goes up, there are a few common problems that can lead to a spike. Leaking toilets are the most common problem, along with automatic water purifiers, reverse osmosis devices or water softeners.

For more information you can visit www.okwaterwise.ca.