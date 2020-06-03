Vernon's Sparkling Hill Resort to reopen June 15

Photo: Contributed

Vernon's Sparkling Hill Resort has an official reopening date.

The resort beside Predator Ridge will reopen on June 15, after temporarily closing its doors on March 21, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have been anxiously counting down the days until we could safely reopen.... After much planning and consultation with industry experts, we are elated to announce that Sparkling Hill will welcome guests again on Monday, June 15," CEO Hans-Peter Mayr said in a blog post.

Mayr said steps to protect the health and safety of guests and staff include automatic temperature checks upon entry, stringent sanitization protocols, allowing for proper social distancing in all common areas, and an a la carte menu to replace the breakfast buffet.

The resort's three pools, kneipp waterway, tea and serenity relaxation rooms, spa services, and restaurants will be open, however, the steams and saunas will remain closed for now.

"These past few months have been incredibly stressful and trying for many of us," said Mayr. "We are so happy to be able to resume offering an experience that is focused on rest, relaxation, and most importantly you and your well-being. This is something that is needed now more than ever before."