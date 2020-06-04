Huge project on Silver Star Road well underway

Work on the Silver Star Gateway light industrial park is well underway.

Anyone heading up Silver Star Road or north on Pleasant Valley Road could not have helped but notice the huge construction project taking place across the road from Butcher Boys.

The 37-unit business park will be constructed in three phases on the 8.5-acre parcel of land.

The business park master plan is comprised of four light industrial buildings and one commercial building.

All buildings are facing Silver Star Road and have a total floor area of 116,125 sq.ft. spread over 37 units.

Phase one and two of the three-phase project is underway and will include light industrial and office space with stage three seeing commercial and retail facilities being built.

Phase one will consist of nine units in two buildings for a total of 36,000 square feet.

The second phase will consist of 16 units designed for light industrial use in two building while the third and final phase will have 12 units zoned for commercial use in five buildings.