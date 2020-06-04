Some BC parents will get say on report cards, but not in Vernon

Photo: SD22 Hearts in the window at BX Elementary School.

Vernon parents won't be among those who have a say on their children's final grades this year – despite them having spent weeks remote learning at home.

In Coquitlam – and presumably some other school districts – parents will be given input into report cards, however.

“Parents are our partners. They are a teacher as well as a parent,” School District 43 director of instruction Paul McNaughton told the Tri-City News.

Parents will be asked a series of questions, and the responses "will give us rich information to put into the report card,” principal Andrea McComb told trustees during a recent Zoom meeting.

In-class instruction resumed across the province on June 1, but the Vernon School District confirmed in an email: "We will not be asking parents for input regarding their child’s grade, as teachers have the ability to make professional judgments based on their assessment practices.

"However, parents are always encouraged to have ongoing communication with their child’s teachers regarding assessment and how their child is performing. If a parent is unsure at this point on where their child may land at the end of June with regards to their grade or proficiency level, they are always encouraged to contact the school to discuss their child’s growth and development and ways in which they can support their child’s learning."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education said it has "no mandate" regarding the inclusion of parent feedback on report cards, and "the ministry isn’t tracking which districts or schools are doing this."

Decisions about parent involvement in reporting are made at the local level by individual schools and districts, a ministry spokesperson told Castanet.

"Ultimately, assessment of and reporting on learning standards is the responsibility of the teacher. However, with most students engaged in remote or blended learning environments, parent feedback may be helpful for reporting on work done during the suspension of in class learning."

Just under one third of British Columbia students returned to class this week after the province left the decision to return in the hands of parents.

Minister of Education Rob Fleming said Tuesday the new in-class/online hybrid system will remain in place through June, and possibly into next school year, depending on the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine or a decrease in virus activity.