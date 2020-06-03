Okanagan Rail Trail washroom expected to cost $220,000

Photo: RDNO Concept design artwork for Okanagan Rail Trail washroom.

A permanent washroom facility on the Okanagan Rail Trail will cost $220,000.

The Regional District of North Okanagan says its 2020 Financial Plan had allowed more funds for some connection work outside the scope of the contract – $260,000 for construction, and $30,000 for the design.

The RDNO said the $220,000 bid "falls well within budget," and staff will be proceeding with the contract.

The building will be at the north end of the Rail Trail, directly across from the parking lot on Westkal Road in Coldstream.

Local contractors Forma Construction is working with Carscadden Architects on the project, and the washroom is expected to be completed late this fall.

The Greater Vernon Advisory Committee will review the report and will provide public communication on any trail use impact.