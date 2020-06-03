Vernon chamber calls for focus on child care in 2021 BC budget

Photo: Pexels

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has weighed in on what it feels are the most important issues to be addressed in B.C.'s 2021 budget – and child care is at the top of the list.

The chamber presented to the province's Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services on Tuesday.

The chamber submitted the City of Vernon's recent child care action plan, which recommends speeding up the implementation of $10-a-day child care, increasing financial support for child-care workers, and increasing funding for new spaces and operating costs.

"We frequently hear from our members that attraction and retention of employees is challenging because of the lack of child care, and this ultimately has a significant impact on employers’ ability to operate and contribute fully to the economy," said Robin Cardew, chair of the chamber’s advocacy committee.

The chamber also advocated for mental health and economic development funding.

“The hotel room tax is forwarded to municipalities after the funds are received by the government, and with tax payments by businesses deferred until September, that money is not reaching municipalities," said Cardew. "Once a solid reopening of B.C. is apparent, funding must flow quickly to ensure tourism bounces back as soon as possible."

On the mental health front: "We are requesting increased funding for treating offenders while incarcerated, post-release housing with support programs, local residential treatment for low-income residents, and reimbursement for individuals seeking private addiction treatment," added Cardew. "Treatment and housing enhances safety for high-risk individuals, communities and businesses, and the ultimate goal is to provide individuals with the assistance they need to become full partners in society.”

The Select Standing Committee will present a report to the legislature in August.