Facebook comments vary when it comes to cancelling the IPE

COVID-19 has basically neutered all 2020 events.

Car shows, Funtastic, Creative Chaos and the long-standing Interior Provincial Exhibition to name a few.

After much debate by organizers of the Armstrong Fair, it was decided to cancel the extremely popular event.

"Public health must and always will come first," general manager Yvonne Paulson said in a press release May 4.

This is not the first time the event has been cancelled, but this time it's under much different circumstances.

In 1905, the Armstrong Spallumcheen Agricultural Fair decided to cancel and send an exhibit instead to the Dominion Fair, which was being held in New Westminster.

"The IPE survived the Great Depression and World Wars I and II, and still had the fair during those very difficult times. The IPE is resilient and will forge on," said Paulson.

Liesa Herdman Smith has been part of the IPE for a decade as an announcer for the light horse division, as well as the flat riding, english and western, jumping classes and games.

On the Armstrong Facebook page, Smith asked people their thoughts on the cancellation and received more than 142 comments.

“So how does everyone feel? I imagine it’s a massive loss of income for the IPE, the vendors who count on this being a large part of their yearly revenue, and of course our own little community. Thoughts?” Smith asked.

“All of my family are sad to miss the fair this year. We love it and it is a great event. I am very glad that they cancelled it for this year. Having a huge influx of people into our small community whilst a highly contagious virus is wreaking havoc would have been reckless at the very least. I hope that we will be able to enjoy the fair in 2021,” said Danica Evanson.

Commented Alissa Körberg, “I'm really saddened to not have it this year. The exhibition and horse shows will be most missed by myself...but really I love all of it. I've been going nearly every year since childhood, and It's been a tradition to enter exhibits going back to my great grandma's baking and handicrafts down to my children. Having such a unique venue and event in our little town truly sets it apart I think. Super sad it had to be cancelled.”.

“Im happy it’s not happening honestly, as a local business owner the days the IPE were in town were our lowest sales all summer. There’s nowhere to park, most locals assume it’s going to be so busy so they don’t come either, but anyone coming from out of town just goes to the fair, and most of the town gets ignored,” said Caitlyn Lovina Mundell.

Pat Sinclair said, “I know that we avoid going to local stores during IPE due to parking issues and we are obviously not the only ones. I think that it must have a negative impact on many of the downtown businesses. I am really glad it is cancelled for this year.”

McKenzie Kroes said “Soooooo very sad that it had been cancelled. It’s the #1 summer event that me, my husband and our 2 young boys look forward to! We will definitely miss it this year, but I do understand that it needed to be cancelled.”