Thieves steal golf cart in Coldstream, only to return it shortly after

A pair of thieves pulled off a rather unusual heist in a Coldstream neighbourhood this week – they stole a golf cart, then returned it shortly after.

The cart is owned by Chrissie Cole and her family, who use it to get to the nearby Kinloch boat launch. The cart was taken from their home, and a neighbour spotted it going through the area.

"Our neighbour gave us a call and asked if we were heading down to the water, which we weren't, and while they were on the phone with us they told me they started coming back," says Cole. "I don't know if this was a crime of opportunity or what, but it is just so strange."

The joyriders didn't mill about in the neighbourhood. They were seen taking off shortly after dumping the cart.

But while they didn't keep it, they may have been involved in another theft.

"After hearing of what happened to us, one of the people in our neighbourhood told us they had two of their kayaks stolen at basically the same time, in broad daylight," Cole says. "It seems like it is some sort of spree – I don't know if they're connected, but it would be quite a coincidence if they weren't."

The pair didn't take anything else from the Cole residence upon the return of the cart.