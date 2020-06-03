157484
Vernon  

Thieves steal golf cart in Coldstream, only to return it shortly after

Golf cart thieves on cam

- | Story: 301734

A pair of thieves pulled off a rather unusual heist in a Coldstream neighbourhood this week – they stole a golf cart, then returned it shortly after.

The cart is owned by Chrissie Cole and her family, who use it to get to the nearby Kinloch boat launch. The cart was taken from their home, and a neighbour spotted it going through the area.

"Our neighbour gave us a call and asked if we were heading down to the water, which we weren't, and while they were on the phone with us they told me they started coming back," says Cole. "I don't know if this was a crime of opportunity or what, but it is just so strange."

The joyriders didn't mill about in the neighbourhood. They were seen taking off shortly after dumping the cart.

But while they didn't keep it, they may have been involved in another theft.

"After hearing of what happened to us, one of the people in our neighbourhood told us they had two of their kayaks stolen at basically the same time, in broad daylight," Cole says. "It seems like it is some sort of spree – I don't know if they're connected, but it would be quite a coincidence if they weren't."

The pair didn't take anything else from the Cole residence upon the return of the cart.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

151857
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4179999
111-660 Lequime Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$465,000
more details
152947


Send us your News Tips!


158263


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Hula
Hula Vernon SPCA >


157242


Weird Cars

Uncategorized
Have you ever seen these makes and models?
Weird Cars (2)
Galleries
Prince Harry’s charity made $5 million after wedding to Meghan
Showbiz
Prince Harry's charity Sentebale enjoyed an income of almost...
When your dog is blind and you move the couch Mario Edit
Must Watch
Star Wars The Pug Awakens
Must Watch




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154040