City of Vernon reminding people what they can, can't throw away

Don't put it in the garbage

The City of Vernon is reminding people to be aware of what they are throwing away.

In an effort to ensure the safety of garbage collection, diversion and disposal facility workers, and the public, as well as to protect the environment, city officials remind the following items should not be placed in curbside garbage:

  • liquids
  • hot ashes
  • wood waste, drywall, scrap metal, concrete, bricks or other construction and demolition waste
  • hazardous waste such as motor oil, paint, chemicals and pesticides
  • batteries, electronics, small appliances, power tools
  • beverage containers 
  • light bulbs, tubes or light fixtures
  • recyclables including cardboard, paper, plastic containers, tin cans
  • yard/garden waste
  • Styrofoam packaging (e.g., found around electronics)
  • glass containers (broken glass should be contained, not placed loose in the bag as it can cause injuries to collection workers)
  • sharps (e.g., used needles, broken work knife blades)

Residents must use other services and methods to manage these types of waste stream, not curbside collection. Information on where a wide range of solid waste can be properly recycled, diverted or disposed can be found at the following sites:

City of Vernon

Regional District of North Okanagan

RecycleBC

Return-It

Last week, a worker in Armstrong was seriously injured by dangerous materials left in the garbage.

