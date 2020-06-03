Vernon Search 7 Rescue offers tips on boater safety

Now that summer is upon us, more and more boaters will be frequenting the waters in the Okanagan.

Vernon Search and Rescue would like to remind boaters that water safety is key when utilizing boats and other watercraft. Lifejacket protocol is a top priority, and proper lifejacket procedure is paramount.

"One lifejacket for every person on board is a mandatory requirement," says Coralie Nairn, search manager for Vernon SAR. "Knowing how to care for them and how to store them is also important – sitting on your lifejacket is not the best choice to make, it actually decreases the life expectancy and the purpose for what it was built for."

Staying sober is another way to minimize the need for a search and rescue call, as alcohol and other substances play a significant role in life and death situations.

"The majority of drowning fatalities that occur between males between 14 and 19 are 95 per cent were not sober when they were boating," says Nairn. "Almost 54 per cent of drownings occur as a result of alcohol."

Water levels are also high at the moment, which should be noted when using waterways in the region.

"High water levels can bring in debris like logs into the lakes, which may not be very visible when travelling at a high speed," Nairn says. "So just be aware of your surroundings and be cognizant of what is in the water."

Other safety measures such as trip planning, having multiple drivers, weather awareness and knowledge of your vessel are important to prevent the need for Search and Rescue teams.