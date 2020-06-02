North Okanagan community keeping close eye on river, weather

Photo: Contributed Water levels are on the rise in Enderby.

The low-lying portion of Riverdale Drive is now submerged and closed except for local traffic.

Tate Bengtson, Enderby CAO, said in a release, traffic should not drive past the barriers except for residents who live in the affected area and need to use this street to access their homes, as well as vehicles associated with the municipality, utilities and emergency responders.

Affected residents on Riverdale Drive will be mailed notices regarding alternate procedures for garbage and recycling collection to take effect next week.

“River flows are currently 467 cubic metres per second, which is an increase over yesterday’s value of 437.3 cubic metres per second,” said Bengtson.

“Ongoing precipitation and warm temperatures will continue to maintain high streamflows. The 10-day forecast is showing a temporary peak on June 3 of 474.9 cubic metres per second, and then slightly decreasing and holding for the next several days, with some moderate fluctuations.

“As river forecasts can change rapidly due to the variables affecting predictions, if your property is at-risk of flooding, please take advance measures to protect it. Sand and sandbags are available for free at the Public Works Yard at 2308 McGowan Avenue – please bring your own shovel.”

Lumby residents are also keeping a close eye waterways and the weather.

Creeks are running fast in Lumby and while there has been some flood damage to homes, no evacuations notices have been issued.

Melanie Wenzsoski, manager of corporate services, said many people are sandbagging their property due to the high creek levels, but she added the creeks have actually gone down in the past couple of days, but that could change.

“The rain we could see over the next couple of days could bring those creeks up again,” said Wenzsoski.

Environment Canada is calling for periods of rain for the rest of the day and through the night with sunny skies returning Wednesday.

However, more rain is predicted for the weekend.

But for now the The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for creeks and streams around Vernon, Lumby, Winfield and Kelowna, which is a downgrade from flood watch.

Coldstream officials are also reporting Coldstream Creek is receding.