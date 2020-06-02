158636
Vernon  

Lumby and Enderby keeping eye on creeks, rivers

All eyes on area waterways

North Okanagan residents are keeping one eye on area waterways and one eye on the weather forecast.

Creeks are running fast in Lumby and while there has been some flood damage to homes, no evacuations notices have been issued.

Melanie Wenzsoski, manager of corporate services, said many people are sandbagging their property due to the high creek levels, but she added the creeks have actually gone down in the past couple of days, but that could change.

“The rain we could see over the next couple of days could bring those creeks up again,” said Wenzsoski.

Environment Canada is calling for periods of rain for the rest of the day and through the night with sunny skies returning Wednesday.

However, more rain is predicted for the weekend.

But for now the The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for creeks and streams around Vernon, Lumby, Winfield and Kelowna, which is a downgrade from flood watch.

Coldstream officials are also reporting Coldstream Creek is receding.

Enderby residents are keeping a close eye on the Shuswap River which is running high and is not expected to crest until June 10.

Tuey Park is closed and local traffic only is being allowed on Waterwheel Street as of June 1 due to high water.

