If you see wayward amphibians, don't put them in a pond

Spadefoots looking for love

It’s spring, and love is in the air for many of nature's creatures.

And in their search for a mate, spadefoots are finding their way into swimming pools and other places they shouldn't be.

Spadefoots may look like a toad or frog, but they're on their own branch of evolution, somewhere between the two, says Alyson Skinner, executive director of the Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship group.

Most amphibians are found in wet environments, but Spadefoots are one of the few that can thrive in dry grasslands. They are named for the small black “spade” on their hind foot that they use to dig into sandy soil to escape the summer heat.

On rainy, spring nights, spadefoots often venture out to look for puddles and ponds for breeding. That's when they can stumble into pools, window wells, or irrigation boxes.

When people find them, they often take them to a nearby pond or wetland, but this is often more harmful than helpful, says Skinner.

This is because it could spread the deadly fungal disease chytrid to other amphibians.

"So, just like we take COVID-19 precautions and avoid moving much outside our bubble, it is also important that amphibians aren't moved too far out of their bubble either," says Skinner.

Spadefoots also need shallow, fish-free water to lay their eggs, so large ponds may actually be death traps because they are full of fish ready to eat the spadefoots and their eggs.

If you find a wayward salamander or spadefoot, just move it out of harm's reach and let it continue on its way, Skinner advises.

