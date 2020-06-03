Separated father says pandemic used as excuse to keep him from his children

Photo: Micha? Parzuchowski

An Okanagan father says not seeing his children during the COVID-19 crisis has been painful, as co-parenting during the pandemic has left him out in the cold.

The father, who we're not naming, says despite a legal co-parenting agreement with his ex, he hasn't seen his two young boys since March.

"The B.C. CDC says to follow your separation agreement," the father says, but the kids' mother is not letting him see the boys for fear of the virus.

He feels that's being used as an excuse, as he has "taken every step to mitigate the risk" in his own home.

He says he's filed court papers to gain access to his children and even called the police, but was told by the judge his case wasn't urgent because he's been seeing his boys via FaceTime, and "that's good enough."

Meanwhile, their mother is allowing other family members outside her household to see the boys in person.

The parents have been separated for years, but the father said he believes the current pandemic situation is being used as a means of control, and he has no recourse.

"I know the kids want to be here ... the worst part is they live just a few minutes away, but I can't see them. It's super painful."

The father said, since many virus restrictions have been lifted or scaled back, he'd like to hear from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to get some direction on the matter for separated parents in the same situation.

"Why is it I can't see my kids?" he asked. "What is the point of drafting a court order if following it is optional?"

As for the few times a week he gets to see his sons electronically, he said simply: "It's not enough."

Meanwhile, the province announced Tuesday that revamped family court rules will come into force in May 2021.

The new rules will recognize electronic communication and give judges more flexibility in focusing on early resolution of family law cases. The changes are aimed at resolving family disputes more effectively, while creating a better experience for the parties involved.

"Early resolution of family disputes keeps the focus on the best interests of children and families," the province said in a press release.

The changes follow public consultations last year and include making the process easier for families, including court forms that have been redesigned to use plain language that is easier to understand.