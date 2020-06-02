Vernon company wants to build near heronry

Photo: File photo

The Vernon Naturalists Club is calling on residents to rally around the local population of Great Blue Herons.

For years the herons have nested in a rookery in the Anderson Subdivision, but a local developer wants to build on a piece of land near the big birds.

And that has ruffled the feathers of area naturalists.

On July 8, 2019, the property near the heronry was rezoned to allow a residential project and a restrictive covenant was put in place to protect the adjacent birds.

As recommended by an environmental consultant, among the restrictions the city put in place is a 100-metre noise buffer around the heronry, but Scotland Constructors stated the project is outside of that buffer zone.

City Council turned down the development proposal last month, but will revisit the matter at the June 8 council meeting and the VNC is asking people to show up in support of the birds.

“This privately owned 8.9 acre heronry consists of nesting trees and a 6 acre open field that is in full use throughout the Great Blue Herons’ entire nesting and pre-fledging season. The rezoning was granted on the condition that an environmental covenant will be put on the title to protect the birds. The Province of BC suggests that developers’ time construction carefully: “avoid any new disturbance between January 15th and September 15th when herons are nesting,'” the VNC said in a statement.

“The meeting is open to the public, but it is not a public hearing, so the public cannot provide comment at this time.”

The club is urging people to members of Vernon city council with their concerns.

The Great Blue Heron is the largest heron in Canada. Adults stand more than one-metre tall with their necks outstretched, and they weigh around 2.5 kg.

Having a heronry in such a populated and active area is rare said local heron expert Rita Bos, as the birds tend to prefer more private surroundings.

But there is an abundance of food for them as they feed at area lakes and ponds, of which there are many.