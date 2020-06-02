Para-snowboarder Matt Hamilton suspended for doping infraction

Photo: Contributed

Vernon para-snowboarder Matt Hamilton has been slapped with a four-year ban for violating anti-doping rules.

The suspension was handed down this week by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport.

In a brief statement, the centre stated: "The athlete’s urine sample, collected during out-of-competition doping control on Jan. 29, 2020, revealed the presence of GW501516, a prohibited hormone and metabolic modulator.

"Because Mr. Hamilton failed to dispute the anti-doping rule violation within the timelines specified in the Canadian Anti-Doping Program, the violation and the sanction were confirmed by way of a deemed waiver."

"During the sanction period, the athlete, who resides in Vernon, B.C., is ineligible to participate in any capacity with any sport signatory to the CADP, including training with teammates," the decision reads.

The drug, known as Cardarine or Endurobol, was added to the list of prohibited substances by the World Anti-Doping Agency in 2009.

In a story published in The National Post, Canada Snowboard said Hamilton, 37, has decided to retire from the sport.

The statement adds Hamilton blamed the positive test on a contaminated supplement.

The four-year ban runs through April 7, 2024, although published reports indicate the 38 year old is retiring.

Hamilton was ranked 23rd in the world in the men’s snowboard cross SB-LL2 class, which refers to an impairment in one or both legs.