158636
158634
Vernon  

Para-snowboarder Matt Hamilton suspended for doping infraction

Vernon boarder banned

- | Story: 301655

Vernon para-snowboarder Matt Hamilton has been slapped with a four-year ban for violating anti-doping rules.

The suspension was handed down this week by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport.

In a brief statement, the centre stated: "The athlete’s urine sample, collected during out-of-competition doping control on Jan. 29, 2020, revealed the presence of GW501516, a prohibited hormone and metabolic modulator.

"Because Mr. Hamilton failed to dispute the anti-doping rule violation within the timelines specified in the Canadian Anti-Doping Program, the violation and the sanction were confirmed by way of a deemed waiver."

"During the sanction period, the athlete, who resides in Vernon, B.C., is ineligible to participate in any capacity with any sport signatory to the CADP, including training with teammates," the decision reads.

The drug, known as Cardarine or Endurobol, was added to the list of prohibited substances by the World Anti-Doping Agency in 2009.

In a story published in The National Post, Canada Snowboard said Hamilton, 37, has decided to retire from the sport.

The statement adds Hamilton blamed the positive test on a contaminated supplement.

The four-year ban runs through April 7, 2024, although published reports indicate the 38 year old is retiring.

Hamilton was ranked 23rd in the world in the men’s snowboard cross SB-LL2 class, which refers to an impairment in one or both legs.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

158404
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4107423
#206-4058 Lakeshore Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$449,000
more details
155962


Send us your News Tips!


157215


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Hula
Hula Vernon SPCA >


158114


Bride loses her balance

Must Watch
Dance till you drop has a whole new meaning.
Jennifer Aniston selling iconic nude photo
Showbiz
Jennifer Aniston is auctioning off one of her most iconic photos...
Hummingbird whisperer
Must Watch
He’s so calm!
Ricky Gervais’ After Life set for Christmas special
Showbiz
Netflix bosses are reportedly in talks with Ricky Gervais to...
Tuesday Meme Dump- June 2, 2020
Galleries
Hot memes for your enjoyment.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153220