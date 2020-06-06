158636
Vernon  

Vernon martial arts club offering free women's self defence class

Free self-defence class

An Okanagan martial arts club is offering a free self-defence course.

Pacific Top Team Vernon will be presenting a course for women.

"In light of this virus and the challenges that it has caused us to navigate. Pacific Top Team Vernon would like to offer a self-defence class free for the community,” said Sarah Draht, with PTT.

“The objective is to empower women, but also to encourage and to inspire them in this challenging time. As financial components become more unstable with theft rising, along with potential increase in attacks of those who are potentially mentally unstable with added stress - it is very important to offer this course to take care of our community.”

Draht said the course instructor has more than a decade of experience in the self-defence instruction, techniques and concepts.

All COVID-19 restrictions will be followed to ensure safety of the students:

  • Building has been prepared accordingly to the safety restrictions set out by the health authority. 
  • All participants will be required to wear masks
  • All participants will be asked to bring someone from their household (male or female) to be partners with
  • The class will be a combination of theory, techniques and concepts

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, space is limited for the 60-minute class, but Draht said if the maximum number of students is reached, additional classes may be added.

Classes are available June 15 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.,an June 17 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

To register, click here.

 

