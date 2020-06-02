158636
Vernon  

Total Restoration and Castanet Summer Staycation contest

Win a $3,500 staycation!

COVID-19 may have put a dent in vacation plans for many – but we've got the answer.

Castanet and Total Restoration are offering a Summer Staycation contest that will see you living it up in the Okanagan with prizes worth more than $3,500.

One lucky winner will claim the prize package – and all you have to do is enter your name.

The contest runs the entire month of June, and a winner will be chosen on June 30.

You must be 19 or older to enter.

The prizes from our sponsors include:

  • O'Keefe Ranch – family pass for this year and 2021
  • Cozy Cabins – two-night stay
  • Turtle Bay Marina – one-day pontoon boat rental
  • Prestige Vernon Lodge – two-night stay in an atrium-facing room
  • Okanagan Recreational Rentals – Two two-hour SeaDoo rental or one four-hour rental
  • Flora Cannabis – $100 gift certificate
  • Pickle Ball Depot – Apex Pinnacle Pro two paddle package
  • Vernon Golf and Country Club – four 18-hole rounds with cart
  • Village Cheese Company – $50 gift certificate
  • Kees TaeKwon Do – three-month membership, includes uniform or gloves
  • BX Cidery – two pizzas and two ciders
  • Lifestyle Coffee – five-pound bag of signature Okanagan Roast
  • Blended Buds – $100 gift certificate
  • Wings or Italian Kitchen – $50 gift certificate
  • Snap Fitness – one-month unlimited membership and gym swag
  • Home for Dinner – $100 gift certificate
  • Hillview Golf – four nine-hole passes and a large bucket of balls at the driving range

 

