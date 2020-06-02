Boating regulations recommended to protect drinking water intakes

Photo: Contributed

Power boats should be restricted to deeper portions of Kalamalka Lake, and transition slowly from shallow waters to to deeper depths of the lake.

That's the conclusion of a lengthy study on the affects boating has on sediment within the lake.

The study was conducted by biologist Heather Larratt in 2017 and 2018.

She says sediment in shallow water, which contains contaminants such as hydrocarbons, metals, pathogens and pesticides can be disturbed and redistributed by propwash from power boats.

Those contaminants, Larratt states, could make their way into the drinking water intakes at both the north, and south ends of Kal Lake.

In order to reduce the risk of sediment disruption, Larratt suggests creating boating corridors to transition from shallow to deeper water using buoys and signs to guide boaters.

She further recommends restricting paddlecraft to the shallower water, less than six metres in depth, to reduce the risk of collisions.

The study, and recommendations, will be presented to Lake Country council Tuesday.