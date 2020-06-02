Security footage captures man stealing bike from front porch

A Vernon resident is thankful he's still the rightful owner of his high-end mountain bike after a night prowler stole a different bike from his front porch on Sunday morning.

Home security footage captured the moment the man showed up on the porch at 4:44 a.m. looking for which of the bikes he could steal from owner Shawn Lofstrand.

At first, he attempts to steal the mountain bike, but decides against it because of the "complex security" Lofstrand had set up around it.

However, he successfully manages to break the lock on a less secure bike, and leaves with it about four minutes later.

"Be on alert and look out for this person ... I have reported this to police, but until they are able to get to him, I wanted everyone to know about him," says Lofstrand.

If you have any information about this man or the theft, contact Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171.

To report information anonymously, contact CrimeStoppers by leaving a tip online or calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).