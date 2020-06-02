Cameras installed on bike trails after rock was placed on blind corner

Photo: Contributed

Predator Ridge is notifying North Okanagan Cycling Society members of suspicious activity on one of their trails.

They recently received a report that someone had placed a large rock on a blind corner on the Mantle bike trail.

"This incident could have resulted in a very unfortunate and unavoidable accident, and we are very thankful that it was discovered before anything happened," says Predator.

Predator Ridge says they have had similar issues to this one happen on their trails last year, which has resulted in them placing cameras throughout their trails to help monitor suspicious activity, and they will be prosecuting any offenders.

If you see any suspicious activity on their trails, they ask you to email [email protected] and call the RCMP at 250-545-7171.