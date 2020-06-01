Armstrong holds Canada Day decoration contest again this year

Photo: Contributed

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce’s annual Canada Day commercial contest is back again for 2020, and there are new challenges in store for this year.

This year's theme encompasses #CanadaTogether, which is a national campaign that aims to educate, inspire and engage Canadians during COVID-19. Local businesses, non-profit organizations and residences are all invited to participate in the contest.

"Decorate your storefront, yard, garden, window, patio – anything you would like - with whatever says you

are proud to be Canadian," says chamber executive director Patti Noonan. "All decorations must remain up

until July 2 in order for you to be eligible to win."

Judges will be making the rounds starting on June 26, and the winners will be announced live on the Canada Day event Facebook page. The categories are:

Best Commercial Space, Overall Decorating

Best Commercial Space, Window Display

Best Detached Home

Best Complex

Best Seniors Residence

Winners will receive $50 gift cards for various businesses in the Armstrong area. The deadline to register is June 25, and you can register your business or home by emailing [email protected].