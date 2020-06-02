Vernon rapper shoots music video in downtown antiques stores

Rapping and antiques don't often get associated with one another, but a local Vernon artist has bridged the gap between the two.

Alfy'O has released a new music video called 'Throwed Up', which was filmed in the downtown antiques stores Blast From The Past, and 30th Ave Antiques. He teamed up with another local rapper called Memo for this track, which was released under the duo's name Soda CRCKRS.

The idea of filming a music video in an antique store is rather unconventional, and not something you see every day in the rap game.

"You see too many music videos these days with the same idea and concept, and I thought this would be a unique way to catch people's attention," says Alfred Busslinger, known as Alfy'O. "I enjoy antiquing just as much as I enjoy making music, so I thought why not combine the two?"

Busslinger's interest for antiquing stems from his relationship with his grandfather, and his grandfather's love of antiquing and collecting rubbed off on him.

"I grew up being really close to my grandfather, who was a bit of a pack rat you might say," he says. "I was always interested in his trinkets, and things you just don't see being used in this day and age – which has now made me into a bit of a collector myself."

The video was shot in February, and took the crew about four hours to shoot everything that was needed. Alfy'O has been rapping seriously for the past eight years, but has been freestyling for fun with his friends since he was 15. He has toured as an opening act for artists like Machine Gun Kelly, Insane Clown Posse and Mobb Deep.

Soda CRCKRS is currently in the final stages of their first group album, which is set to release in the summer.

"We don't consider ourselves your generic, everyday rappers with big egos, talking about things we don't have or haven't experienced," says Busslinger. "We're the complete opposite, which is why we feel people are going to be able to relate really well to what we're saying in our forthcoming project."