Armstrong Co-op donating 5 cents per litre to charity on Fuel Good Day

Want to fuel good?

The Armstrong Regional Co-op is donating a minimum of five cents per litre to charity on Fuel Good Day on September 15.

The donations will be made on all grades of fuel on gas sold at all Co-op locations in Armstrong, Vernon and Salmon Arm. There will be a different charity chosen for each location.

"The application process is open to all local registered non-profits and charities operating in our local trading area," says Jason Keis, marketing and sales manager. "Fuel Good Day is celebrated each September where all gas sold is donated back to a local registered charity or non-profit organization."

Applications are open from now until June 30, and the chosen charities will be announced in July. To apply as a recipient, you can find the registration form on the Armstrong Regional Co-op' website.

