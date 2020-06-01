Cherryville's Hanson Park floods as creek spills its banks

Photo: Facebook

Cherryville's Hanson Park is under water, Monday, as Cherry Creek has spilled its banks.

Images posted on the community Facebook page show the park covered in rushing water as heavy machinery works to divert its flow.

Water surrounds the bandstand and beer garden areas of the park, which would usually host the annual Cherryville Days each summer, but which has been closed due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Castanet has reached out to the Regional District of North Okanagan for more information.