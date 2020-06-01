Flames, smoke as home catches fire on Pelmewash Parkway

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.
A house fire in Oyama appears to be mostly out now.
Smoke continues to waft from the structure, but there are no flames visible.
UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.
Police have blocked an access road off Pelmewash Parkway as firefighters continue to knock down a house fire in Oyama.
An ambulance left the scene with sirens on, indicating someone may have been injured in the blaze.
More details to come.
ORIGINAL: 10 a.m.
Thick, black smoke is pouring from a house fire in Oyama.
A home overlooking Wood Lake is burning near the north end of Pelmewash Parkway.
The structure fire was first reported about 9:45 a.m. at 15050 Pelmewash Parkway.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene and will update with more details as they become available.