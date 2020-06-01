158636
Vernon  

Flames, smoke as home catches fire on Pelmewash Parkway

House fire in Oyama

- | Story: 301523

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

A house fire in Oyama appears to be mostly out now.

Smoke continues to waft from the structure, but there are no flames visible.

UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.

Police have blocked an access road off Pelmewash Parkway as firefighters continue to knock down a house fire in Oyama.

An ambulance left the scene with sirens on, indicating someone may have been injured in the blaze.

More details to come.

ORIGINAL: 10 a.m.

Thick, black smoke is pouring from a house fire in Oyama.

A home overlooking Wood Lake is burning near the north end of Pelmewash Parkway.

The structure fire was first reported about 9:45 a.m. at 15050 Pelmewash Parkway.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene and will update with more details as they become available.

