Libraries in the Okanagan are set to resume partial services June 2

Photo: Jon Manchester

As of June 2, branches of the Okanagan Regional Library will be open for Phase One of their reopening process.

Curbside holds, pickups, and book returns will be operational, and holds that were ready at the time of closure will be available to pick up seven days after reopening. If extra time is needed, you can call 1-844-649-8127 to request a pickup extension. If you have holds that you do not want or can't pick up, you can cancel or suspend your hold on your online account or by calling your local branch.

Book returns will be reopening for limited hours, and materials will be quarantined for 72 hours after being returned. Returned items may show up as still checked out a few days after being dropped off, but there will be no late fees during phase one of the library's reopening.

To learn how to place holds online, the Okanagan Regional Library has set up an online video tutorial.