Silver Star Road will be down to a single lane on Tuesday

Photo: Contributed

Heads up, Vernon motorists.

If you're travelling Silver Star Road on Tuesday, you'll want to plan ahead for some delays.

The road will be down to single-lane, alternating traffic at Butcher Boys on June 2 only, between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Crews will be working on the installation of sanitary services in that area.

Traffic control workers will be on site directing motorists through.

A major project across the street from Butcher Boys will see construction of the Silver Star Gateway business park