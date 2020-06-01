157484
Vernon  

Silver Star Road will be down to a single lane on Tuesday

Delays on Silver Star Road

Heads up, Vernon motorists.

If you're travelling Silver Star Road on Tuesday, you'll want to plan ahead for some delays.

The road will be down to single-lane, alternating traffic at Butcher Boys on June 2 only, between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Crews will be working on the installation of sanitary services in that area.

Traffic control workers will be on site directing motorists through.

A major project across the street from Butcher Boys will see construction of the Silver Star Gateway business park

