Parents urged to keep kids off playgrounds until tape removed

Playgrounds reopen today

Playgrounds reopen across the Okanagan today.

As phased reopening plans continue to progress across the Valley, the removal of caution tape and temporary fencing will signal that playgrounds have been inspected and are now open for public use.

Residents are asked to refrain from using the playgrounds until parks staff remove closed signs, the City of Vernon said in a press release. 

The Polson Park spray park, outdoor pools and indoor recreation facilities will remain closed until further notice, however.

Residents are encouraged to exercise caution when visiting playgrounds, as equipment is not sanitized. However, playgrounds will be power washed when the caution tape is removed and signage will be installed to remind residents of provincial health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Please remember to:

  • Wash and/or sanitize hands before and after visiting playgrounds.
  • Keep physical distancing (two metres between individuals) and avoid gatherings.
  • Stay home if you feel sick.

