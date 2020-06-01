O'Keefe Ranch shares video of a lonely interpreter during COVID-19

The Historic O'Keefe Ranch has not opened for the season yet this year, and some of the workers are feeling the closure a little more than others.

The Ranch posted a video called 'The Loneliest Interpreter', which depicts the daily life of a historical interpreter who has nobody to show around.

The interpreter is played by Gabriel Newman, who was just recently hired to be the Ranch's Education and Youth Coordinator. With all school programs being cancelled, he decided to get creative with time spent at the historical site.

"Besides the groundskeepers I was the only one at the ranch, and I thought that this has to be the saddest job ever," he says. "I was spending time there to do research and get familiar with the site since I'm new to the job."

All that time to himself got his creative juices flowing, so he decided to have a little fun.

"I just got to thinking of the absurdity of it all, and when my colleagues asked me to think of ways to keep the site involved in the community, I came up with the idea for this video," Newman says. "I thought this would be a way to show more of the human aspect of what we have to offer, and to provide an interesting take on our current situation."

Newman filmed the entire video by himself, using a stool and some pebbles to prop up his phone to capture the video.

"This is what happens when you leave me up to my own devices," he says.

There is no date in sight yet for when O'Keefe Ranch will open to the public, but employees will be meeting on Monday to discuss their options for the summer season. While ranch is closed, you are still allowed to use the grounds to walk around.

"Until we open with official times and for events, the ranch is actually free to use," says Newman. "You can take your dog and look at the buildings and animals free of charge."