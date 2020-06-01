Predator Ridge opens lodging, tennis and more as of June 1

Photo: Predator Ridge

As of June 1, Predator Ridge is officially open to guests to book stays and activities.

The lodge and cottages are now available for overnight stays, with new minimums. The lodge has a two-day stay minimum, while the cottages have a minimum of four nights. There are new sanitation protocols in place that will ensure each room is disinfected and sterilized before each stay.

Tennis and pickleball courts are also opening, with both indoor and outdoor options. Daily lessons and clinics will be available for those seeking instruction.

Predator's golf courses opened in May for its members, and now they are open for public play. The academy is also open for golf lessons for those looking to learn the game or sharpen their skills.

The resort's dining options have been doing curbside pickup and delivery, and now the Range Lounge & Grill will be open to dine-in guests. The patio will be open while adhering to social distancing measures.

All trails and bike paths are also open for public use.