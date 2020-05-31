158122
Pickelball Depot reopening retail stores after COVID-19 shutdown

Depot ready to have a ball

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to slowly loosen, more businesses and facilities are opening up.

One of those businesses is The Pickleball Depot, which operates retail stores in Vernon and Kelowna.

Earlier this month, Vernon pickleball courts were reopened under certain conditions, and on Monday the Vernon Pickelball Depot will be ready for walk-in customers.

Cara Arding, owner, said they have been doing some online sales during the past two months, but it has been a challenge.

Arding said the online retail divisions has “really helped over the past two months and we have been doing curbside pickup.”

The curbside pickup will continue for customers who prefer it as will online sales, but come June 1 patrons who would rather walk through the front door will be able to do so.

“We've been working really hard over the past few weeks to get both of our retail locations open,” said Arding, adding the Kelowna store reopened in the middle of May.

“Our staff has been working really hard to work with all the new protocols to make our environment safe for our customers and staff.”

Arding said she is also encouraged by so many people who have said they want to spend their money locally to support small busines.

