Vernon Girls Trumpet Alumni Band making special performances

Since they reformed for the 60th annual Vernon Winter Carnival earlier this year, the Vernon Girls Trumpet Alumni Band have been popping up all over town.

And on Saturday they gave a special performance to residents of the Hamlets in downtown Vernon.

Band director Cathy Sim said the group, which is made up of past band members, performed in front of Vernon Jubilee Hospital recently for the frontline workers, as well as Creekside Manor assisted living facility.

“We got a call from the Hamlets to see if we could come and do a little show for them as well. So here we are,” she said.

“The ladies came together and they want to continue. It is something very dear to our hearts and we are very passionate about.”

The concert lasted 30 minutes with Hamlets residents watching from their windows or from a cordoned-off area in front of the building.

