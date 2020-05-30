Big cat was seen on trail near elementary school

Photo: File photo

It's not all that uncommon for cougars to be spotted in the Valley and the District of Lake Country is offering advice on how deal with a cougar encounter after one was seen near a school.

This morning, a cougar was seen by a resident walking dogs on the trail near Peter Greer Elementary School.

British Columbia is cougar country, and there are numerous sitings of the mountain lions every year in the Okanagan.

Lake Country officials posted safety tips on the district Facebook page on what to do should you have a close encounter with a cougar:

Keep calm. Make yourself look as large as possible and back away slowly, keeping the cougar in view, and allowing a clear exit for the cougar. Pick up children and small pets immediately.

Never run or turn your back- sudden movements may provoke an attack.

If you notice that a cougar that is watching you, maintain eye contact with the cougar and speak to it in a loud firm voice.

Reinforce the fact you are a human and not an easy target. Back out of the area and seek assistance or shelter.

If a cougar shows aggression, or begins following you, respond aggressively in all cases as cougars see you as a meal: keep eye contact, yell and make loud noises. Pick up nearby sticks, rocks, or whatever you have at hand to quickly to use as a weapon if necessary- crouch down as little as possible when picking things up off the ground.

If the cougar attacks, fight back, focusing on its facial and eye area. Use rocks, sticks, bear spray, or personal belongings as weapons. You are trying to convince the cougar that you are a threat, and are not prey.

Call the Conservation Officer Service reporting RAPP Line at 1-877-952-7277 to report the incident.

Conservation Officer Micah Kneller urges residents to report the encounter as quickly as possible as that will give officials a better idea of where the cats are, but does not mean they will destroy the animal.

Often cougars are spotted simply walking through an area, but if they are acting aggressively, action will be taken.