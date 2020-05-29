156606
Vernon  

Free sandbags are available for RNDO residents who need them

Sandbag stations available

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected this weekend and regional district officials are reminding people sandbags are available.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has worked with the province to create several sandbag sites that are free to the public.

People should bring their own shovel and are reminded of social-distancing protocols.

The sandbag stations are located at:

  • Opposite the Mara Village Hall by the Rail Trail
  • Grindrod Park, 6917 Vernon-Sicamous Hwy
  • City of Enderby and Electoral Area F - Public Works yard located at 2308 McGowan Avenue
  • Electoral Areas B and C - At the North gravel parking lot of BX Swan Lake Fire Department located at 5764 Silver Star Road/East Dedecker Road
  • Village of Lumby & Electoral Areas D and E – Across from the arena on Shields Avenue.

 

