Armstrong council to meet at Centennial Theatre June 8

Armstrong council will soon be meeting in person again after several weeks of online gatherings.

In-person council meetings will resume with the June 8 meeting starting at 5 p.m.

In keeping with social-distancing protocols, the meetings have been moved from city hall to the Centennial Theatre, 3327 Pleasant Valley Rd.

Seating will also be limited to adhere to social distancing requirements.

Anyone who is ill, is exhibiting signs of illness or has been in contact with anyone exhibiting signs of illness is asked to not attend.

For more information on the city’s response to COVID-19 or upcoming council meetings, go to the City of Armstrong website.