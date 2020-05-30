156606
Vernon  

1962 film shows Dairy Queen stores in Vernon and Kelowna

Tasty historic treat

Who wants ice cream?

Or more appropriately: who is eating ice cream?

This weeks historic video features two Dairy Queen stores in the Okanagan.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault put the grainy, 16 mm in a video format as he has done with many other old films, but this video comes with several questions.

“We don't have much information on this one,” Arseneault said, adding people are encouraged to leave comments on his Youtube page with any information they may have.

Arseneault knows the film was shot in 1962 in Vernon and Kelowna, but he wants to know who the people in the video are and any other details that might be shared.

“I believe it may have something to do with a contest involving Disneyland,” Arseneault said of the film.

