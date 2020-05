Photo: Jon Manchester

A badly burned toddler was airlifted from Enderby on Thursday afternoon.

BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson Shannon Miller confirms multiple units including ambulance paramedics and an advanced life support crew from Vernon were dispatched to the scene at 3:35 p.m.

An air ambulance was sent to Enderby to airlift the seriously injured toddler to hospital.

The nature and cause of the youngster's injuries are not known at this time.