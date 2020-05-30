156606
Vernon  

Get air quality alerts on your phone with new BC service

How's your air quality?

- | Story: 301367

Residents of the Okanagan's dust capital may be happy to hear they can now get air quality alerts sent directly to their cellphones.

Vernon typically sees dozens of days of poor air quality in the spring, unlike other cities in the region, partly due to its topography trapping road dust in the sky until wind or rain can clear it out.

The province's air quality alert subscription service was expanded Friday beyond email notifications to allow people to receive real-time air quality advisories and smoky skies bulletins by text.

"Whether for COVID-19-related reasons, for wildfire smoke information, or for pure curiosity, you can now reach no further than your pocket to find out about the air quality around you," said Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman. "This subscription service is a helpful tool for all British Columbians, particularly for those with pre-existing or chronic health conditions, the elderly, pregnant women, those concerned about the health of their infants or small children, or those just looking to spend some time being active outside."

People can sign up for the mobile service on the Government of British Columbia's air quality website to automatically receive air quality advisories and smoky skies bulletins, through text messages, email notifications or both.

There are currently 76 community-specific sites, including Vernon's – on the roof of the Okanagan Science Centre – that provide hourly data to a central database.

Typical pollutant sources include vehicle emissions, industrial emissions, open burning, residential wood burning and road dust, along with wildfire smoke.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

155405
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4115239
1085 Tataryn Rd
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$850,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


156106


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Jaques
Jaques Vernon SPCA >


157385


TGIF Gifs- May 29, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to start the weekend early.
Raccoon warms her hands on a cold day
Must Watch
Either she is cold or she is plotting some sort of revenge…
Ice Cube: ‘I’m too critical to re-watch my old movies’
Showbiz
Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube is very "critical"
Bad days happen
Galleries
These people aren’t having a great Friday.
Bad days happen (2)
Galleries




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
150493