Downtown Vernon Association pivots to meet challenging 2020

Photo: DVA

Coming off record attendance at public events in 2019, the Downtown Vernon Association has faced unexpected challenges – as has the rest of the world – in 2020.

“The DVA wants to remind everyone that our downtown community remains inviting, friendly, and respectful, and that our businesses are safe, open, ready, and grateful to be considered the heart of this incredibly supportive city," says executive director Susan Lehman.

"Our downtown businesses have demonstrated resiliency with creativity, ingenuity, collaboration, and the ability to quickly adapt to impacts beyond their control."

In a press release following the organization's annual general meeting, Lehman thanked those businesses that were able to remain safely open during the uncertain days of the COVID-19 crisis.

"Whether considered essential or not, many business owners and managers had to make difficult decisions that no business plan could have predicted ... their strength and fortitude is inspiring,” she said.

The DVA saw record-breaking public attendance at over 19 events last year, and welcomed 37 new businesses to the business improvement area.

The organization represents more than 600 commercial property owners and business owners.

At its AGM on May 27, Tegan Carruthers of BDO Canada and Keelan Murtagh of SQM Group were re-elected for to second terms on the DVA board, and James Fradley of The Med restaurant joins the board as a new director.