156606
157706
Vernon  

Downtown Vernon Association pivots to meet challenging 2020

Downtown shows resiliency

- | Story: 301361

Coming off record attendance at public events in 2019, the Downtown Vernon Association has faced unexpected challenges – as has the rest of the world – in 2020.

“The DVA wants to remind everyone that our downtown community remains inviting, friendly, and respectful, and that our businesses are safe, open, ready, and grateful to be considered the heart of this incredibly supportive city," says executive director Susan Lehman.

"Our downtown businesses have demonstrated resiliency with creativity, ingenuity, collaboration, and the ability to quickly adapt to impacts beyond their control."

In a press release following the organization's annual general meeting, Lehman thanked those businesses that were able to remain safely open during the uncertain days of the COVID-19 crisis.

"Whether considered essential or not, many business owners and managers had to make difficult decisions that no business plan could have predicted ... their strength and fortitude is inspiring,” she said.

The DVA saw record-breaking public attendance at over 19 events last year, and welcomed 37 new businesses to the business improvement area.

The organization represents more than 600 commercial property owners and business owners.

At its AGM on May 27, Tegan Carruthers of BDO Canada and Keelan Murtagh of SQM Group were re-elected for to second terms on the DVA board, and James Fradley of The Med restaurant joins the board as a new director.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4120267
#132 1880 Old Boucherie Road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$119,500
more details
157395


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Jaques
Jaques Vernon SPCA >


156106


TGIF Gifs- May 29, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to start the weekend early.
Raccoon warms her hands on a cold day
Must Watch
Either she is cold or she is plotting some sort of revenge…
Ice Cube: ‘I’m too critical to re-watch my old movies’
Showbiz
Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube is very "critical"
Bad days happen
Galleries
These people aren’t having a great Friday.
Bad days happen (2)
Galleries




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155548