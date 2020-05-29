156606
Village Green Shopping Centre adds safety steps as stores reopen

Shoppers welcomed back

More than two-thirds of the shops at Vernon's Village Green Shopping Centre have now reopened to the public – another sign life is starting to return to normal after a weeks-long COVID-19 shutdown.

Marketing director Darren Robinson notes the mall itself never actually closed, but most of its tenants did. Anchor tenants Canadian Tire, Save-On-Foods, and the BC Government Liquor store were open throughout, along with a handful of stores inside the mall.

“As of this morning, we're at 41 tenants out of 62 open for business in some capacity,” said Robinson, adding the businesses are operating with modified hours or modified days.

More stores will open in the coming days, he added.

“We're seeing the capacity start to open up again which is nice,” he said.

The mall has introduced numerous measures to keep customers and employees safe.

Directional arrows encourage people to walk in the same direction to allow for social distancing, the main doors are marked for entrance and exit, hand sanitizer stations have been set up, and masks and gloves are available on request.

Seating at the food court has been modified to meet social-distancing protocols.

The mall has also set up a curbside pickup program.

“We are encouraging people to call our tenants if they don't feel comfortable coming in to the shopping centre. They can make their purchase via the phone for participating tenants,” said Robinson, adding shoppers can then park at the front of the mall, call the tenant when they arrive, and their purchases will be brought to them.

The mall's modified hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

