Hello Okanagan panel discusses new realities for sports world

The future of sports

Peter Kaz and David Scarlatescu are back with the latest episode of Hello Okanagan.

On this week's episode, they speak with Charlene Krepiakevich, CEO of viaSport, Kai Topinrud, general manager of the Vernon Soccer Association, Bruce Hamilton, president of the Kelowna Rockets, and Bregje Kozak from the City of Penticton.

The group discusses the current status of sports in the Okanagan, and what it will look like going forward.

Each week, Kaz and Scarlatescu talk with Okanagan business leaders, debate issues facing the region, and promote the Valley as a whole.

The videos will be aired each Saturday, and you can see them here on Castanet.

If you any questions or suggestions, contact them via the Hello Okanagan Facebook page.

