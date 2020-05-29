156834
Vernon  

Third anniversary of Vernon teen Traci Genereaux's disappearance

Tragic day lingers

For Darcy Martin, May 29 is a dark day that stirs up emotions over the loss of her granddaughter, Traci Genereaux.

It's a day that still causes tears to flow three years after the Vernon teen went missing.

It was on May 29, 2017, when Genereaux was declared missing. There was no sign of the bright-eyed youth, until her remains were found on a farm on Salmon River Road near Silver Creek in October 2017.

Police have said the death is suspicious, but no one has been charged in her death.

Martin says the waiting is stressful.

Every time the phone rings, she wonders if it will be the call that someone will be held accountable her granddaughter's death.

And, even then, Martin wonders if she will find a measure of peace.

“It will really never be over. Even if somebody does get arrested, it will be with us for the rest of our lives. Will that (an arrest) make things any easier? I don't know, but you want to see someone held accountable for it,” she said.

Until that phone call comes, all Martin and her family can do is wait.

“We miss her, we miss her a lot. Every time something comes around, we say 'Oh she would love to be camping with us; she would love to be over here doing crafts with us; she would love to be cooking with us. But she's not, she's gone,” said Martin, her voice cracking.

Genereaux was one of five women to go missing in the region.

Ashley Simpson, who lived on Yankee Flats Road, near Silver Creek, was last heard from in April 2016.

Caitlyn Potts went missing from the Enderby area in February, 2016.

On July 22, 2016, Deanna Mildred Wertz, 46, was also reported missing from the Yankee Flats Road area.

Nicole Bell, 31, was reported missing to police Sept. 7, 2017 from the Sicamous area. She was last seen Sept. 2.

Anyone with information on any of the missing women are urged to contact their local RCMP.

