Vernon  

Armstrong garbage contractor hospitalized in hazmat incident

Hazmat hospitalization

A City of Armstrong garbage contractor had to be hospitalized after a hazardous waste incident.

During the past two weeks, the city’s waste collection provider has had two serous incidences involving hazardous waste that had been inappropriately disposed of, the city says in a press release.

"These incidents exposed the employees to extreme risk, and in one incident seriously injured the employee to the point they required hospitalization resulting in cancellation of collection for the remainder of the day which impacted several hundred residences," said community services manager Warren Smith.

Residents are reminded that hazardous materials can cause extensive injury when hidden in a garbage bag.

Such items include, but are not limited to: neon light bulbs, broken glass, needles/sharps, and corrosive or toxic liquids.

"If it is in your garbage, you must ensure that there is no risk to others, and it is a permitted item," the city says.

Residents are urged to check with their service provider or the city if they are not sure of how to dispose of hazardous materials.

