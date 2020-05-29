Just in time for summer, gas prices take a jump

Photo: Wayne Moore

If you haven't filled up yet, you might want to.

As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, gasbuddy.com is reporting all the Petro-Can stations in Vernon have jacked up the price of gas to 114.9 cents a litre.

According to the website, other stations are holding between 97.9 and 99.9 – for now.

Gas stations in Kelowna are 114.9 right across the board, and Penticton stations are charging the same for a litre of the liquid gold.

Kamloops drivers are doing a little better, with gas sitting at 105.9.

Meanwhile, Vancouver drivers, who pay substantially higher gas taxes, are shelling out between 111.9 and 121.9 cents per litre.

To the east, our Albertan cousins are paying just 89.9 cents a litre in Calgary, while Edmonton drivers are topping up for as little as 87.9.

In the big city of Toronto, petrol is selling for 92.9 to 95.9 cents a litre, gas buddy reports.

Halifax motorists appear to getting the best deals in Canada, where gas is only 84.9 cents a litre.

The price of a barrel of crude oil is currently $33.34US.