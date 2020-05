Photo: Jon Manchester

It wasn't the start to Friday two drivers were hoping for.

A collision at the corner of 27th Street and 48th Avenue in Vernon knocked an SUV over onto its side just after 8:30 a.m.

A Chevy SUV turning left onto 48th by the Village Green Mall was struck by a cube van.

The lone occupant of the SUV was not injured in the crash.

Firefighters, police and paramedics attended the scene, although it appears no one required medical help and the ambulance departed.